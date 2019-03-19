Some consumers say they can no longer afford to buy the first spring leaves of Chinese mahogany. Photo: Weibo
Forget avocado toast: this vegetable is the taste of financial ‘freedom’ in China
- First spring leaves of the Chinese mahogany tree are now out of reach for some – and they’ve taken to social media to complain
- Popular in the north, it tastes a bit like onion and costs up to US$30 for 500g
Topic | China Society
Some consumers say they can no longer afford to buy the first spring leaves of Chinese mahogany. Photo: Weibo
China’s wealthy families are turning to long holidays abroad as efforts to emigrate halted
- Foreign lifestyle experiences are becoming more popular as citizens seek to escape pollution, food and medicine safety worries and authoritarian government controls
- Citizens encountering more barriers to their dreams of travelling abroad, with severe limits on moving money overseas and restrictions on visiting foreign countries
Topic | China economy