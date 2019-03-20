Channels

A picture shared online by parents who said they found piles of rotten and mouldy food at a school in Chengdu. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese head teachers ordered to eat with pupils after string of food safety scandals

  • Order is one of a string of government directives issued in face of public outrage following series of incidents where pupils were being given rotten and mouldy food
  • Parents will also be given a greater role in the buying and preparation of school meals and even be allowed to taste the food themselves
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 8:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

A picture shared online by parents who said they found piles of rotten and mouldy food at a school in Chengdu. Photo: Weibo
Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese school principal sacked over claims mouldy food found in canteen

  • Company that owns private high school in Chengdu, legal representative and two local officials are also under investigation over the incident
  • Parents protested last week after piles of spoiled meat and seafood were allegedly discovered in kitchen
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 5:01pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Authorities compared photos of spoiled meat on social media with samples taken from the canteen, saying the samples met food safety standards. More test results are expected on Monday. Photo: Weibo
