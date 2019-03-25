The diapers had been shipped by a Chinese importer from the US to Thailand for repackaging, then labelled as Thai products before they were sent to China, customs said. Photo: CCTV
China seizes 11.4 tonnes of adult diapers imported from US in crackdown on foreign waste
- Customs officials say they are substandard and considered waste products
- Beijing banned imports of rubbish last year as it tries to tackle pollution
Topic | China Society
Two hours after the report aired, police raided an illegal factory in Shandong accused of using medical waste to make plastic pinwheels and bubble bottles for children. Photo: CCTV
Chinese consumer rights show prompts action on factories turning plastic medical waste into toys
- Used diapers and sanitary pads being shredded and made into new ones also among cases revealed on state broadcaster’s annual programme
- But for the first time in many years, foreign brands were not in the cross hairs
Topic | Consumers
