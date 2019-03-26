The visitor insisted he was wearing a Tang dynasty outfit, not a kimono. Photo: 163.com
Chinese tourist in kimono who wanted to see Wuhan University cherry blossoms gets in scuffle with guards over ‘banned outfit’
- Visitors are banned from wearing Japanese dress on campus, where first trees were planted by military occupation force during the 1930s
- University said man was turned away because he hadn’t made an appointment while he insisted his outfit was ancient Chinese dress
Topic | China Society
The visitor insisted he was wearing a Tang dynasty outfit, not a kimono. Photo: 163.com