The boy admitted inserting the balls when X-rays showed a shadow in his bladder. Photo: Guancha
Chinese boy has 70 magnetic balls surgically removed after inserting them into his penis
- Doctors perform two-hour procedure on 11-year-old, who had complained of pains in belly after inserting 5mm balls
- Hospital says it sees two or three such cases a year, involving objects including electric wires and ear scoops
