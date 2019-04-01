The bouncy castle was blown into the air by a “dust devil” – a vertical whirlwind similar to a tornado. Photo: Weibo
Two children killed when bouncy castle is swept into air by ‘dust devil’ in central China
- Freak weather event similar to a tornado lifts up inflatable structure before dumping it on ground at tourist attraction in Henan province
- Eighteen children and two adults are being treated for injuries in hospital
Topic | China Society
In this March 20, 2007, file photo, the Skywalk hangs over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation before its grand opening ceremony at Grand Canyon West. Photo: AP
Tourist who fell to his death taking selfie at Grand Canyon was Macau man travelling with Hong Kong tour group
- Victim, believed to be in his 50s, was with 11 others on seven-day tour booked with Hong Thai Travel Services
- Incident took place at popular tourist destination Eagle Point
Topic | Tourism
