The catwalks of Zhili can be a road to riches for the children who prove a hit there. Photo: Sina
How China’s child modelling boom turned small town into magnet for ambitious parents
- Families are relocating to Zhili, where the growing child garment industry means models can earn up to US$1,500 a day
- Young children work long hours and miss schooling in attempt to win big contracts as companies clamour for star quality
Topic | China Society
The catwalks of Zhili can be a road to riches for the children who prove a hit there. Photo: Sina