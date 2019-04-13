Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Heavy academic pressure keeps a high percentage of mainland children from getting enough sleep, according to a study by the Chinese Sleep Research Society. Photo: Alamy
Society

‘Heavy burden’ of homework leaving Chinese schoolchildren sleep-deprived, study finds

  • Youngsters ‘grumbling they are sleepy in the afternoon’ after staying up late to get assignments done
  • More than 60 per cent of Chinese aged six to 17 get no more than eight hours of sleep a night
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:45am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:13am, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Heavy academic pressure keeps a high percentage of mainland children from getting enough sleep, according to a study by the Chinese Sleep Research Society. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.