One of the men had three fingers cut off and a fourth partially severed. Photo: Nantong Orthopaedics Hospital
Society

Flying a kite turns nasty for Chinese duo as gust of wind slices off fingers

  • One man has three fingers severed while the other has a hand almost cut in two
  • Strong wind leaves kite line feeling ‘like a sharp knife’
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:30pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:44pm, 12 Apr, 2019

One of the men had three fingers cut off and a fourth partially severed. Photo: Nantong Orthopaedics Hospital
Police reports from Fujian say a man got drunk and attacked his two sons and two daughters before using the blade to cut himself. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese man arrested for attacking his four children with knife then slashing himself

  • Police in Fujian province investigate assault on two boys and two girls
  • Sons were treated for neck injuries that were more than 13cm long
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 12:52pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Police reports from Fujian say a man got drunk and attacked his two sons and two daughters before using the blade to cut himself. Photo: Weibo
