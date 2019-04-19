Channels

Two officers travelled more than 1,000km to arrest the migrant worker in Guangdong before taking him back to his home county in Yunnan where he was detained. Photo: Alamy
Society

Migrant worker detained in China over song about man being beaten by officials

  • Huang Ming spent two weeks in custody after he posted lyrics on WeChat and said he wanted to find a singer and make a video about the incident
  • He wrote that his county was ‘so full of corruption I can’t bear it any longer’
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:15pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:15pm, 19 Apr, 2019

The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman detained for wearing Young Pioneers’ red scarf and ‘revealing’ outfit

  • Video footage of woman fishing in a miniskirt and symbol of communist youth group deemed to violate law against ‘defiling revolutionary martyrs’
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 5:45pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:44pm, 9 Apr, 2019

The woman was filmed in a miniskirt and red scarf. Photo: Weibo
