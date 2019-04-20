The Chinese public’s confidence has been rocked by a number of vaccine-related health scares in recent years. Photo: AP
China’s dodgy drug makers face hefty fines after public review of draft vaccine management law
- After repeated scandals, people call for financial penalties for producers of substandard or fake drugs to be three times higher than government recommended
- Revised legislation would also give families affected by unsafe drugs right to apply for punitive damages
Topic | Vaccine scandal in China
