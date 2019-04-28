Police wrestled surgeon Zhao Xiaojing to the floor and took him away in handcuffs after he got into a fight with the husband of one of his patients. Photo: Weibo
Chinese doctor dragged away in handcuffs after fight with patient’s husband
- Dispute broke out when surgeon refused to deal with queue-jumping spouse who walked away from clash with a broken rib
- Police say they had no choice but to cuff doctor after he refused to cooperate
Topic | China Society
Police wrestled surgeon Zhao Xiaojing to the floor and took him away in handcuffs after he got into a fight with the husband of one of his patients. Photo: Weibo