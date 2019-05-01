A woman’s protest in a car dealership in Xian went viral: Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese woman’s viral car salesroom protest shows uphill struggle for consumer rights
- Tearful showdown ultimately successful, but many fear such high-profile stunts are the only way to protect their rights
- Complaining customers face obstacles that mean many businesses feel able to act with impunity
The woman who staged a viral video protest about repairs to her new Mercedes-Benz, the Shaanxi-based dealership, local market officials and representatives of the German car maker have reached an agreement to replace the customer’s car. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman whose Mercedes-Benz oil leak protest video went viral ‘satisfied’ with settlement deal
- Agreement delivers new car, a decade of VIP treatment and a trip to Germany for customer who became so frustrated by dealer’s service she ended up in tears
