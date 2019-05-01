Channels

A woman’s protest in a car dealership in Xian went viral: Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese woman’s viral car salesroom protest shows uphill struggle for consumer rights

  • Tearful showdown ultimately successful, but many fear such high-profile stunts are the only way to protect their rights
  • Complaining customers face obstacles that mean many businesses feel able to act with impunity
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 2:00pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:37pm, 1 May, 2019

A woman’s protest in a car dealership in Xian went viral: Photo: Thepaper.cn
The woman who staged a viral video protest about repairs to her new Mercedes-Benz, the Shaanxi-based dealership, local market officials and representatives of the German car maker have reached an agreement to replace the customer’s car. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman whose Mercedes-Benz oil leak protest video went viral ‘satisfied’ with settlement deal

  • Agreement delivers new car, a decade of VIP treatment and a trip to Germany for customer who became so frustrated by dealer’s service she ended up in tears
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 8:22pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:22pm, 19 Apr, 2019

The woman who staged a viral video protest about repairs to her new Mercedes-Benz, the Shaanxi-based dealership, local market officials and representatives of the German car maker have reached an agreement to replace the customer’s car. Photo: Weibo
