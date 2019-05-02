Stanford University. A Chinese family reportedly paid a “fixer” US$6.5 million to assure their child’s admission into the university. Photo: AP
Chinese family reportedly paid US$6.5 million to ‘fixer’ for admission into Stanford
- Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times say the Beijing family has not been charged
- The payment was made in the ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ college admissions case, which ensnared families, coaches and administrators across the US
