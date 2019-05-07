Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked animals. Photo: AP
Chinese forestry department sued for failing to save smuggled pangolins
- Environmental NGO files lawsuit against Guangxi regional bodies accusing them of failing to look after endangered animals properly after rescuing them from smugglers
- Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammals because of the demand for their scales in traditional Chinese medicine
