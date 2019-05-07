Channels

A crane operator uses his machine to save 14 people trapped in a fire in Fushun, Liaoning province, late last week. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese crane operator swings to the rescue in fire drama

  • Construction worker uses machine to save more than a dozen people trapped in burning building
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:13pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 5:13pm, 7 May, 2019

A crane operator uses his machine to save 14 people trapped in a fire in Fushun, Liaoning province, late last week. Photo: Weibo
Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Society

Five Chinese university students killed in dormitory fire sparked by electric scooters

  • Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
  • Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:36pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 May, 2019

Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
