A crane operator uses his machine to save 14 people trapped in a fire in Fushun, Liaoning province, late last week. Photo: Weibo
Chinese crane operator swings to the rescue in fire drama
- Construction worker uses machine to save more than a dozen people trapped in burning building
Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Five Chinese university students killed in dormitory fire sparked by electric scooters
- Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
- Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
