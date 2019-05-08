Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An investigation into enrolment practices at eastern China’s Nanjing Institute of Applied Technology has been widened into a country-wide check for similar frauds. Photo: Handout
Society

Fake degree scandal prompts China-wide fraud check

  • Investigation follows violent protest at Nanjing school
  • Students discovered nursing qualification was actually a home economics degree
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:18pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:17pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investigation into enrolment practices at eastern China’s Nanjing Institute of Applied Technology has been widened into a country-wide check for similar frauds. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Society

Five Chinese university students killed in dormitory fire sparked by electric scooters

  • Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
  • Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:36pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.