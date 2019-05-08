An investigation into enrolment practices at eastern China’s Nanjing Institute of Applied Technology has been widened into a country-wide check for similar frauds. Photo: Handout
Fake degree scandal prompts China-wide fraud check
- Investigation follows violent protest at Nanjing school
- Students discovered nursing qualification was actually a home economics degree
Topic | China Society
Rescue teams in Guilin attend a fire at a student dormitory where five people were killed and more than 30 injured. Photo: Weibo
Five Chinese university students killed in dormitory fire sparked by electric scooters
- Firefighters say 73 people were trapped when blaze broke out at foot of stairwell
- Ground floor security door hindered residents as they tried to escape
Topic | China Society
