More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models
- Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
- Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
The woman was filmed kicking her daughter in a clip that left her facing accusations of child abuse and exploitation. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Chinese woman condemned for kicking model daughter, 3, as fashion brands intervene
- Onlooker’s video of mother’s abusive behaviour while taking photos of child model Niuniu prompts backlash from fashion brands
- Apology is followed by further videos showing similar behaviour
