Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
Society

New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models

  • Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
  • Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:18pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 5:09pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The woman was filmed kicking her daughter in a clip that left her facing accusations of child abuse and exploitation. Photo: Sina.com.cn
Society

Chinese woman condemned for kicking model daughter, 3, as fashion brands intervene

  • Onlooker’s video of mother’s abusive behaviour while taking photos of child model Niuniu prompts backlash from fashion brands
  • Apology is followed by further videos showing similar behaviour
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 5:54pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman was filmed kicking her daughter in a clip that left her facing accusations of child abuse and exploitation. Photo: Sina.com.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.