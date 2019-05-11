Chinese mothers say financial pressures are stopping them from having another child. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s mothers say no to more babies, they can’t afford them
- Birth rate continues to fall three years after one-child policy was relaxed
- Survey finds high cost of raising children biggest deterrent to second baby
Topic | China Society
Two-year-old Xiao Kaixi, an only child, learns to ride a bike in Wuhan, China. Years after the country abolished its one-child policy, many couples are reluctant to expand their families. Photo: Yan Cong / The Washington Post
How China is haunted by its one-child policy – young couples are reluctant to expand their families
- Birth rates have dropped and the nation’s population is ageing, posing serious economic threats for the country
- Citing high living costs and uncertainty about the future, many parents are opting to channel their resources into a single child
Topic | Children in China
