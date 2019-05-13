A hospital chief and a senior health official in Guangdong province have been sacked after the deaths of five newborn babies. Photo: Miaopai
Chinese hospital officials sacked over poor infection control after five baby deaths are linked to Echovirus
- Guangdong Health Commission hits out at ‘lax hospital management and a raft of malpractices’, demanding improvement in neonatal services
