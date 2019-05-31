Channels

Researchers in China say that up to 12 per cent of China’s 270 million minors faced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Millions of children in China ‘victims of sexual assault’

  • Nearly 30 million Chinese children could have been victims of sexual assault, researchers say
  • Few cases ever make it to court because of social stigma and lack of awareness
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 10:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:34am, 1 Jun, 2019

More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
Society

New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models

  • Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
  • Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:18pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:18pm, 10 May, 2019

More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
