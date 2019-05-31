Researchers in China say that up to 12 per cent of China’s 270 million minors faced some form of sexual assault. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of children in China ‘victims of sexual assault’
- Nearly 30 million Chinese children could have been victims of sexual assault, researchers say
- Few cases ever make it to court because of social stigma and lack of awareness
Topic | China Society
More than 100 brands signed an open letter condemning the abuse of child models and calling for better protection for them. Photo: Weibo
New rule seeks to stop abuse of China’s child fashion models
- Authorities in e-commerce hub in Zhejiang province take action after public expresses outrage as slew of reports of abuse appear online
- Regulation limits number of hours, days youngsters can work and bans brands from using children under 10 as spokespeople
Topic | China Society
