After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Crunch time as exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls

  • Annual gaokao tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top colleges, despite efforts to change the system
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 1:30pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:51pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears

  • Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
  • Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:32pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
