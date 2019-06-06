After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crunch time as exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls
- Annual gaokao tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top colleges, despite efforts to change the system
Topic | China Society
After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
China roots out its ‘gaokao migrants’ as university entrance exam nears
- Crackdown on students registering to take the exam in a different province to improve their prospects, sometimes by faking residency status
- Competition is less fierce in sparsely populated regions
Topic | China Society
Chinese high school students study late at night for the annual gaokao exam. Photo: EPA-EFE