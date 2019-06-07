Chinese technology Lenovo has been accused by consumers in China of being unpatriotic as nationalistic sentiment rises in response to the ongoing trade war with the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Lenovo branded ‘unpatriotic’ by Chinese consumers in nationalistic backlash
- Quiet name change on Chinese social media revives accusations about technology company’s loyalties
Topic | China Society
Chinese technology Lenovo has been accused by consumers in China of being unpatriotic as nationalistic sentiment rises in response to the ongoing trade war with the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei boss defends US companies against rising Chinese nationalism
- Don’t politicise consumer products with patriotism, says founder Ren Zhengfei
- Save criticism for politicians.
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua