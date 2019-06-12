Channels

Video of a US middle school maths teacher trying to complete a mathematics question from a Chinese exam paper has been widely shared on Chinese social media. Photo: Weibo
Society

Gaokao maths question leaves US teacher stumped

  • Chinese social media finds light relief from exam pressure with struggle over Question 12 in an American cafe
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Published: 2:53pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Some Chinese high school students turn to stimulants as they prepare for the gruelling university entrance exams. Photo: EPA
Society

Chinese doctors warn gaokao candidates against dangers of black market stimulant drugs

  • Those who take the medication to stay awake while they cram for exams told they may experience side effects including headaches and insomnia
  • One student says he stopped taking stimulant after collapsing in class, according to report
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 2:10pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Some Chinese high school students turn to stimulants as they prepare for the gruelling university entrance exams. Photo: EPA
