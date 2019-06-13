Channels

Guilin is renowned for its scenic cruises along the Li River, through magnificent karst mountains. But one tour group was forced on an unexpected shopping trip. Photo: Alamy
Society

Chinese tour guide barred after forced shopping trip in scenic Guilin

  • Visit to beauty spot spoiled as tourists ordered off the bus to spend, spend, spend
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:00pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:11pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Tourists enjoy Boracay’s famous White Beach in January. Photo: Shutterstock
Mercedes Hutton
Opinion

Opinion

Destinations known by Mercedes Hutton

Chinese tourists breaking rules ‘all over the place’ in Boracay

  • After a six-month closure, Boracay reopened in October with new rules that prohibit smoking, drinking, dining and littering on the beachfront. But the dos and don’ts seem to have escaped notice, especially among tourists from China and South Korea
Mercedes Hutton

Mercedes Hutton  

Published: 8:45am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51am, 12 Jun, 2019

