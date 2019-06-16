The window fell from a 20th-floor flat in a residential community in Futian district. Photo: Weibo
Boy, 5, dies after being hit by falling window in southern China
- Child was walking to school with his mother through their residential community in Shenzhen when he was struck on the head
- Housing authority has asked property management firm to carry out safety checks on all buildings
