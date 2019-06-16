Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The window fell from a 20th-floor flat in a residential community in Futian district. Photo: Weibo
Society

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by falling window in southern China

  • Child was walking to school with his mother through their residential community in Shenzhen when he was struck on the head
  • Housing authority has asked property management firm to carry out safety checks on all buildings
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The window fell from a 20th-floor flat in a residential community in Futian district. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A window that fell from The Mira in Tsim Sha Tsui, killing a woman. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Will Hong Kong ever solve its killer-windows problem? Dense city, typhoons and loose enforcement a potent mix for falling panes

  • Fatal case on bustling street in January calls to mind hair-raising phenomenon where besides looking before crossing roads, one may want to consider looking up
Topic |   City Weekend
Hana Davis

Hana Davis  

Published: 12:00pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A window that fell from The Mira in Tsim Sha Tsui, killing a woman. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.