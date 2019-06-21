The decision to name the wards after universities such as Harvard has been rescinded. Photo: AP
Chinese hospital’s plan for ‘lucky’ Harvard babies gets poor marks
- Wards were named after leading universities in the hope of giving babies an auspicious start in life, but plan was scrapped after hospital bosses were warned of the possible legal pitfalls
Street scene of Sanya in Hainan province in southern China on 29 April 2018. The local authority has identified 84 property projects and hotels with names that fall foul of a government edict to get rid of names that were “big, foreign, weird” or based on homonyms. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
What’s in a name? It’s a big deal for China’s hoteliers and real estate developers, if the brand is too ‘big, foreign or weird’
- Chinese authorities are cracking down on property projects and hotels to get rid of names that were ‘big, foreign, weird’ or based on homonyms
- Vienna Hotel Management of Shenzhen said the trademark of its namesake hotels in Hainan are protected by the law and is appealing the decision
