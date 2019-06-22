Channels

A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
Society

Shanghai to punish refuseniks as China orders citizens to separate their rubbish

  • Fines beckon for individuals and companies who ignore new rules in citywide scheme spearheading national effort
  • Residents express confusion over the four types of household waste
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Health & Environment

Hong Kong urged to look into high-profile case of electronic waste illegally shipped to Philippines as Greenpeace loses track of cargo

  • Environmental group found the ship the container was on did not return to Hong Kong – arriving in Shanghai instead
  • Under international treaty, government should have prevented the hazardous waste from ever leaving city, campaigner says
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:36am, 14 Jun, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
