A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
Shanghai to punish refuseniks as China orders citizens to separate their rubbish
- Fines beckon for individuals and companies who ignore new rules in citywide scheme spearheading national effort
- Residents express confusion over the four types of household waste
Philippine officials discovered the cargo in May. Photo: Greenpeace Hong Kong Office / Froilan Gallardo
Hong Kong urged to look into high-profile case of electronic waste illegally shipped to Philippines as Greenpeace loses track of cargo
- Environmental group found the ship the container was on did not return to Hong Kong – arriving in Shanghai instead
- Under international treaty, government should have prevented the hazardous waste from ever leaving city, campaigner says
