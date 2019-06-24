Wan Tiandi makes the 300-metre leap every lunchtime. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman drops in on work colleagues – from a height of 300 metres
- Mountain park worker Wan Tiandi started making the near-1,000ft bungee jump every day as the most efficient way of delivering a hot meal to her colleagues
- She says it would take more than half an hour to drive down the mountain, but this way means she can deliver food within a matter of minutes
Topic | China Society
Wan Tiandi makes the 300-metre leap every lunchtime. Photo: Weibo