Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?
- Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
- Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
Topic | China Society
Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Crunch time as gaokao exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls
- Annual tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top universities, despite efforts to change the system
- The gruelling exam is the sole criteria for admission to university in China
Topic | China Society
After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE