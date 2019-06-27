Channels

Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?

  • Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
  • Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:47pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:46pm, 27 Jun, 2019

After months of study, China’s high school students are about to be put to the test in the annual “university entrance examinations which begin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Society

Crunch time as gaokao exam season starts for China’s university hopefuls

  • Annual tests still an academic pressure cooker for students wanting to get into the nation’s top universities, despite efforts to change the system
  • The gruelling exam is the sole criteria for admission to university in China
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 1:30pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 6 Jun, 2019

