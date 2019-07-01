Channels

Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules. Photo: AFP
Society

Shanghai begins new waste sorting era, as China eyes cleaner image

  • The city’s ambitious waste and recycling rules took effect on Monday, aiming to emulate successes of comparable policies in Japan, Taiwan and California
  • President Xi Jinping has urged China – the world’s second largest waste producer after the United States – to sort rubbish better
Topic |   China Society
SCMP

Mandy Zuo  

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?

  • After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
  • Small, local successes show education is the key
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Published: 1:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 22 Jun, 2019

