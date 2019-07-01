Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules. Photo: AFP
Shanghai begins new waste sorting era, as China eyes cleaner image
- The city’s ambitious waste and recycling rules took effect on Monday, aiming to emulate successes of comparable policies in Japan, Taiwan and California
- President Xi Jinping has urged China – the world’s second largest waste producer after the United States – to sort rubbish better
Topic | China Society
Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules. Photo: AFP
The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua
Can China sort its household waste recycling problem by 2020?
- After two decades of inaction, Chinese President Xi Jinping has set a deadline for the nation
- Small, local successes show education is the key
Topic | China pollution
The sorting of household waste is more of a novelty than the norm in China. Photo: Xinhua