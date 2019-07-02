A list of rules for a new housemaid in Shanghai has sparked a debate on Chinese social media about the demands placed on workers in the home service industry. Photo: Shutterstock
Rules of the house prove too much for Chinese housemaid
- A Shanghai woman who set 20 ‘strict’ rules for her employee has sparked a fairness debate on social media
- By 2025 it is estimated 5 million people will work in China’s home service industry
Topic | China Society
A list of rules for a new housemaid in Shanghai has sparked a debate on Chinese social media about the demands placed on workers in the home service industry. Photo: Shutterstock
The boy’s school told him he could not return to class until the tattoos had been removed. Photo: Weibo
Chinese parents sue tattoo parlour after son is suspended from school for covering half his body in ink
- Tattooists ordered to pay couple US$2,900 compensation after boy’s school suspended him over the body art
Topic | China Society
The boy’s school told him he could not return to class until the tattoos had been removed. Photo: Weibo