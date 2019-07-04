A passenger’s hand became trapped in a tram door in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Tram trip ends in two broken fingers after passenger’s hand trapped in door in China
- Transport operator says vehicle meets national standards and warnings were issued
Topic | China Society
A passenger’s hand became trapped in a tram door in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Thepaper.cn
The detective, dressed in black, tried to stop the suspect escaping via motorbike. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police officer dragged along ground for 20 metres by motorbike while trying to arrest drug suspect
- Detective praised for his bravery after he was injured while helping to arrest a suspected drug dealer
Topic | China Society
The detective, dressed in black, tried to stop the suspect escaping via motorbike. Photo: Weibo