Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them senior citizens, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman surrenders to Shanghai police after choking volunteer over waste sorting
- Woman admits throttling volunteer and leaving her unconscious in street
- Victim spent night under hospital observation after she was attacked
Topic | China Society
Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them senior citizens, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
Shanghai to punish refuseniks as China orders citizens to separate their rubbish
- Fines beckon for individuals and companies who ignore new rules in citywide scheme spearheading national effort
- Residents express confusion over the four types of household waste
Topic | China Society
A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan