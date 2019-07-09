Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them senior citizens, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese woman surrenders to Shanghai police after choking volunteer over waste sorting

  • Woman admits throttling volunteer and leaving her unconscious in street
  • Victim spent night under hospital observation after she was attacked
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:32pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them senior citizens, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
Society

Shanghai to punish refuseniks as China orders citizens to separate their rubbish

  • Fines beckon for individuals and companies who ignore new rules in citywide scheme spearheading national effort
  • Residents express confusion over the four types of household waste
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man places rubbish into one of the new separated bins in Shanghai. Photo: Alice Yan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.