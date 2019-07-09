Experts have moved to reassure the public that China’s Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River is in no danger, after rumours of warping spread on social media. Photo: Xinhua
‘No problem at all’ with China’s Three Gorges Dam as warping rumours denied
- All measurements in line with project’s design parameters, experts say
- No truth to social media claims sparked by Google Maps images
Topic | China Society
Experts have moved to reassure the public that China’s Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River is in no danger, after rumours of warping spread on social media. Photo: Xinhua
Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in Washington on June 18. Photo: Xinhua
This time it looks authentic: Chinese ambassador to US Cui Tiankai joins Twitter months after fake account was suspended
- In his first message, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said he was taking to Twitter as a way of ‘engaging with more American people’
- The Chinese embassy in Washington also opened a Twitter account on Monday
Topic | Twitter
Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, speaking in Washington on June 18. Photo: Xinhua