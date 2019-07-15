The new waste-sorting rules took effect in Shanghai on July 1. Photo: Alice Yan
Stumped by the new recycling rules in Shanghai? There’s hundreds of apps for that
- Applications and services have sprung up as residents try to work out which bin to throw their rubbish into to avoid fines
- They can be used to find out, for example, if cabbage leaves are classified as wet or dry waste
Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them elderly, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman detained after choking volunteer over waste sorting in Shanghai
- She gets three days in detention after admitting she throttled neighbour, causing her to faint, in dispute over new recycling rules
- Victim spent night under hospital observation after she was attacked
