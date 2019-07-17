Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The woman begged railway staff to let her board the train. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese passenger who went off the rails after missing train detained for trying to stop it

  • Woman jumped over barriers at Guangzhou South station and wedged foot in the gap between train and platform before police dragged her away
  • Traveller was worried she would be late for the work the next morning after turning up too late to catch the last train to a city hundreds of kilometres away
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Published: 5:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman begged railway staff to let her board the train. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The fire on an MTR train in 2017 injured at least 18 people and caused the death of the arsonist. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man who torched MTR train in 2017 was unstable and tried to kill family, Coroner’s Court inquest hears

  • ‘I thought he wanted us to die with him,’ says wife of Cheung Kam-fai, who injured 18 people when he set fire to train – and himself
  • Witnesses recount how carriage became an inferno as Cheung shouted and splashed flammable liquid
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 7:18pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The fire on an MTR train in 2017 injured at least 18 people and caused the death of the arsonist. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.