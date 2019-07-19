Police in east China offered a reward for information about the “illegal activities” of an elderly coupe and their son. Photo: Handout
Chinese couple, 91 and 81, detained after fighting for their property rights
- Pair charged with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ after clash in public building over long-running dispute involving strip of land seized by local authorities
- Son, 54, also held for inciting his elderly parents to act
Topic | China Society
Shanghai has recruited an army of volunteers, many of them elderly, to help neighbours with the city’s new rubbish collection scheme. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman detained after choking volunteer over waste sorting in Shanghai
- She gets three days in detention after admitting she throttled neighbour, causing her to faint, in dispute over new recycling rules
- Victim spent night under hospital observation after she was attacked
Topic | China Society
