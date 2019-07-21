Channels

International students in China experience the traditional art of paper-cutting as part of their introduction to Chinese culture. Province. Photo: Alamy
Society

Rule-breaking foreign students in China will be punished, education ministry warns

  • Recent transgressions prompt firm public stance on treatment of international students at Chinese universities
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 7:36pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:41pm, 21 Jul, 2019

International students in China experience the traditional art of paper-cutting as part of their introduction to Chinese culture. Province. Photo: Alamy
The number of Chinese students studying in the US and European schools soared, offering fresh hope that returnees with an overseas educational background would facilitate China’s transformation into a society that resembled the west. Photo: Xinhua
Zhang Lin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhang Lin

Why are more of China’s students returning from overseas big fans of the Chinese economic model?

  • Zhang Lin, a Beijing-based independent political economy commentator, questions why returnees are becoming ardent supporters of the government-directed model
  • China’s economic boom offers returnees far more advantages than Western societies could upon their graduation
Zhang Lin

Zhang Lin  

Published: 7:00am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:16am, 21 Jul, 2019

The number of Chinese students studying in the US and European schools soared, offering fresh hope that returnees with an overseas educational background would facilitate China's transformation into a society that resembled the west. Photo: Xinhua
