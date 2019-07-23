Channels

Monster-hunting mobile game Pokemon Go is banned on mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Society

Chinese fans excited as Tencent and Pokemon team up to develop new game

  • TiMi Studio and Nintendo-backed Japanese company have agreed to collaborate, but no further details are given
  • Gamers welcome the news on mainland, where wildly popular monster-hunting mobile game is banned
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Published: 6:17pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:19pm, 23 Jul, 2019

The Pokemon Company, in which Nintendo owns a significant stake, is looking to follow up on its hit Pokemon Go, which created a sensation in the gaming community by letting users hunt monsters and prizes in the real world with their smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Tencent, Nintendo-backed Pokemon join forces to create new video games

  • The Chinese video games and social media giant’s TiMi Studio Group will develop new titles with the Japanese firm
Topic |   Tencent
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

The Pokemon Company, in which Nintendo owns a significant stake, is looking to follow up on its hit Pokemon Go, which created a sensation in the gaming community by letting users hunt monsters and prizes in the real world with their smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
