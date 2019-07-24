Chinese students are under huge pressure to do well in the annual college entrance exam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese university entrance exam boot camp investigated over fake advertising claims
- School in Anhui province in spotlight after saying it wanted to recruit students from Shanghai
- Facility is well known for its military-style training methods
Topic | China Society
Students make last-minute preparations for a gaokao exam in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Simon Song
Why did one of China’s elite universities need to offer big money to get the best students?
- Zhejiang University has been ordered to stop dangling tens of thousands of dollars to get the highest scorers in the national college entrance exam to accept a place at the campus
- Competition for the top gaokao performers is fierce as schools can no longer wait for the brightest to come to them
