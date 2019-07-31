The woman steps from the Porsche to confront the male motorist. Photo: Weibo
Chinese woman driving Porsche faces online backlash over road rage video
- Footage shows her exchanging blows with man driving cheaper car after she attempts a U-turn for which she is later fined
- Man’s wife claims the woman accused him of driving a ‘beggar’s car’
Topic | China Society
Police in Yixing, Jiangsu province, reprimanded four schoolgirls after a viral video showed a 13-year-old classmate being slapped and humiliated in a public park. Photo: JSTV
Chinese bullies in viral slapping video apologise to victim after police investigate
- Sobbing teenager was taunted and slapped by four former friends in Jiangsu park
- Police say bullies’ parents paid compensation
