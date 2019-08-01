An unnamed person has sparked an online debate in China about the use of child models in out-of-season fashion shoots after taking pictures of a boy in winter clothing on a hot day in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
Child model in sweltering fashion shoot divides China’s online community
- Some call it exploitation while others see nothing wrong with the practice
Topic | China Society
An unnamed person has sparked an online debate in China about the use of child models in out-of-season fashion shoots after taking pictures of a boy in winter clothing on a hot day in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo