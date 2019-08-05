Channels

Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is banning meals heated using lime powder. Photo: 163.com
Society

Chinese region bans self-heating meals on trains over smoke alarm fears

  • Checks are to be carried out at stations in Guangxi from October
  • Passengers caught in possession of the meals risk a fine of at least US$70
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 5:49pm, 5 Aug, 2019

The woman begged railway staff to let her board the train. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese passenger who went off the rails after missing train detained for trying to stop it

  • Woman jumped over barriers at Guangzhou South station and wedged foot in the gap between train and platform before police dragged her away
  • Traveller was worried she would be late for the work the next morning after turning up too late to catch the last train to a city hundreds of kilometres away
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

