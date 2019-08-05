Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is banning meals heated using lime powder. Photo: 163.com
Chinese region bans self-heating meals on trains over smoke alarm fears
- Checks are to be carried out at stations in Guangxi from October
- Passengers caught in possession of the meals risk a fine of at least US$70
Topic | China Society
Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is banning meals heated using lime powder. Photo: 163.com
The woman begged railway staff to let her board the train. Photo: Handout
Chinese passenger who went off the rails after missing train detained for trying to stop it
- Woman jumped over barriers at Guangzhou South station and wedged foot in the gap between train and platform before police dragged her away
- Traveller was worried she would be late for the work the next morning after turning up too late to catch the last train to a city hundreds of kilometres away
Topic | China Society
The woman begged railway staff to let her board the train. Photo: Handout