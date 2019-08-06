Channels

CCTV footage shows the woman being beaten to the ground near her hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese CCTV footage captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone

  • Man beats and drags her to the ground before taking her bag and stealing her phone and cash
  • Police arrest suspect, who admits guilt
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 5:57pm, 6 Aug, 2019

CCTV footage shows the woman being beaten to the ground near her hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Surveillance camera footage shows a man attacking a young woman as she waits alone for a bus early on Tuesday in the city of Changsha, Hunan. Photo: Weibo
Society

Man arrested over stabbing of young woman at bus stop in central China

  • Surveillance footage of incident shows man in white T-shirt attacking victim as she waits alone for transport in Changsha, Hunan around 1am on Tuesday
  • Police allege suspect was carrying a fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 10:39pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Surveillance camera footage shows a man attacking a young woman as she waits alone for a bus early on Tuesday in the city of Changsha, Hunan. Photo: Weibo
