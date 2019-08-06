Police in Feng country, Jiangsu province, are investigating a woman’s claim that she was assaulted by an officer sent to detain her at her home. Photo: Weixin
Chinese policeman under investigation for beating woman who ‘picked quarrels and provoked trouble’
- Officer denies claim that he used violence to detain Li Xiujuan
- Li was held for petition offence after daughter was partially blinded at school
Topic | China Society
Police in Feng country, Jiangsu province, are investigating a woman’s claim that she was assaulted by an officer sent to detain her at her home. Photo: Weixin