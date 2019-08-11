Cen Xiaolin (right) and other pupils from Qixing Primary School at a skipping championship in 2017. Photo: Lai Xuanzhi
Chinese teenager who trains through the pain takes skipping rope team to five world championship records
- Cen Xiaolin, 17, acclaimed as ‘world’s most powerful thigh’ after success in Oslo competition
- His journey began in an impoverished Guangdong school where a teacher inspired his pupils to succeed against the odds
