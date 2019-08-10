Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Many millennials are happy to embrace a single life, meaning the place of marriage in Chinese society has changed. Photo: AFP
Society

‘I don’t’: why China’s millennials are saying no to marriage

  • A generation of Chinese is in no rush to tie the knot
  • These young people are creating a ‘single society’ with implications for individuals and for the country as a whole
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 8:41am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Many millennials are happy to embrace a single life, meaning the place of marriage in Chinese society has changed. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.