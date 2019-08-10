Many millennials are happy to embrace a single life, meaning the place of marriage in Chinese society has changed. Photo: AFP
‘I don’t’: why China’s millennials are saying no to marriage
- A generation of Chinese is in no rush to tie the knot
- These young people are creating a ‘single society’ with implications for individuals and for the country as a whole
