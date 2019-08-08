Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Karaoke enthusiasts should not perform for more than two hours at a time, no matter how much they love to sing. Photo: AP Photo
Society

Chinese karaoke lover suffers collapsed lung after straining to reach the high notes

  • Doctors believe 65-year-old’s overenthusiastic vocal style was to blame after he put too much pressure on his lungs in the ‘heat of the moment’
  • Amateurs advised they should not sing for more than two hours at a time if they want to avoid similar problems
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 7:11pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Karaoke enthusiasts should not perform for more than two hours at a time, no matter how much they love to sing. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.