American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
One-China T-shirt row engulfs Coach and Disney, a day after Versace apology
- Luxury brand regrets listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan separately from China
Topic | China Society
American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
Yang Mi said she was “extremely outraged” and would cut her ties with the brand. Photo: Alamy
Versace in trouble for tops implying Hong Kong is not part of China, brand ambassador Yang Mi ‘outraged’
- Fashion chain apologises and says it has destroyed clothing that suggested Hong Kong and Macau were separate countries
- Brand ambassador Yang Mi says she will end her association with the company as she was ‘extremely outraged’ by the design
Topic | Luxury in China
Yang Mi said she was “extremely outraged” and would cut her ties with the brand. Photo: Alamy