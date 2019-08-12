Channels

American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
Society

One-China T-shirt row engulfs Coach and Disney, a day after Versace apology

  • Luxury brand regrets listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan separately from China
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 1:41pm, 12 Aug, 2019

American brand Coach moves quickly to quell online fury in China over T-shirt listing Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as separate entities. Photo: Weibo
Yang Mi said she was “extremely outraged” and would cut her ties with the brand. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

Versace in trouble for tops implying Hong Kong is not part of China, brand ambassador Yang Mi ‘outraged’

  • Fashion chain apologises and says it has destroyed clothing that suggested Hong Kong and Macau were separate countries
  • Brand ambassador Yang Mi says she will end her association with the company as she was ‘extremely outraged’ by the design
Topic |   Luxury in China
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 9:08am, 12 Aug, 2019

Yang Mi said she was “extremely outraged” and would cut her ties with the brand. Photo: Alamy
